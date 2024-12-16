Robertsbridge Village Voice

St Mary's Church, Salehurst

One early service on Sunday, December 22 is coffee before an Informal Service from 9.15am at Holy Trinity Hurst Green.

There are two later services at St Mary’s – 11am Holy Communion and 4pm Carols and Christingle with readings and a Christingle procession around the church.

The Music Makers group will also be playing their percussion instruments; meet at 3.30pm for a rehearsal.

The carol service is a public event that the school hosts for the local community; who are invited to join them in the festivities

Sunday 22nd will be the final day of St Mary’s Christmas Tree Festival. If you haven’t been already there are some amazing trees distributed around the church and we are very grateful to all the groups and businesses that have made it all worthwhile.

The local community choir, Rococo with Little Roc will be singing carols on Saturday afternoon at 2.30pm and there will be refreshments available on both days. If you want to know more contact [email protected]

If you need further information from St Mary’s please contact Stuart Thompson, churchwarden [email protected] and he will be able to put you in touch with someone who can help.

Details about Christmas services can be found in The Villager or www.stmarysalehurst.com