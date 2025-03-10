Robertsbridge Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ST MARY'S CHURCH

Two early services on Sunday March 16th – Lent 2. There is Prayer Book Communion at 9am at St Mary’s Salehurst and coffee before an Informal Service from 9.15am at Holy Trinity Hurst Green. The 11am service at St Mary’s will be Matins.

Thanks to all those who attended the service last week when Bishop Will, Bishop of Lewes came to take the 11am service. He stayed after the service to speak to all those who wanted to know about the process of finding a new Vicar for St Mary’s and he was pleased to see that there is a lot of support for our local church. It will be some time before we know any more but we need to continue with letters and emails to the diocese [email protected] to demonstrate the need for St Mary’s to remain open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

User (UGC) Submitted

If you need further information from St Mary’s please contact Stuart Thompson, churchwarden [email protected] and he will be able to put you in touch with someone who can help.

In aid of St Mary's Church, Salehurst please join Little Roc & The Salehurst Trio7.30pm Thursday 20th March, Upstairs at The Ostrich, Station Road, Robertsbridge. Tickets £15 in advance from Judges Bakery Robertsbridge RobertsbridgeThe Salehurst Trio are Arran Keith, Sarah Brooke and Pat Beament; local professional musicians who enjoy discovering and performing hidden gems of the light classical repertoireLittle Roc are Claire Gordon, Sophie Church and Jenny Barrett, local a cappella folk trio who weave close harmony with crystal clear unison to recount tales of love, loss and life.We're looking forward to seeing you.

THE SALEHURST HALT.

Book your table now - Jimbos legendary quiz is back Thursday 20th March 7pm - don’t miss out tables go fast! #quiznight #salehursthalt #localpub #burgermenu

Calling all you budding musicians, show case your talent at our Open Mic sessions on our terrace with Gez Gold from 5pm - everyone else - please come and support what we hope to be the start of our Summer Jam Sessions We will also have our Loaded/Dirty Fries Menu Available 5-6pm and a FREE glass of English Rosé for all the Mums

ROBERTSBRIDGE WINE CLUB

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robertsbridge Wine Club is having its first tasting of the year on Thursday 20 March in the Village Hall, 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start. Tickets are £10 in advance from [email protected], £12 on the door (includes cheese and crackers). Please reserve and pay in advance to ensure there are sufficient numbers for the event to go ahead. Hope to see you there for what is always a fun evening.

THE GEORGE INN

We’re excited to announce that the incredible Liam Joseph is returning to our pub on Sunday, 23rd March from 5–7 PM! If you missed him last time, now’s your chance to experience a performance that truly puts Frank Sinatra to shame.Expect a night of smooth vocals, unforgettable classics, and an entertainer who knows how to captivate a crowd. Mark your calendars, gather your friends, and join us for an evening of great music, drinks, and atmosphere!Book your tables now to avoid disappointment! #LiveMusic #LiamJosephLive #RobertsbridgeNights #PubMusic #SundaySessions