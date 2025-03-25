Robertsbridge Village Voice

JUNE WILLARD: June Willard passed away peacefully at home on 17th March 2025. The funeral service will be at St Marys Church, Salehurst on Friday 4th April at 12pm followed by a burial at Salehurst Cemetry followed by a wake at The Robertsbridge Club . Family flowers only. Donations to St Michaels Hospice via C. Waterhouse funeral directors, Burwash. Many will remember June from her time working in 'Carters' in the High Street, Robertsbridge.

Robertsbridge Jazz Club

Thursday 10 April 8pm

Robertsbridge Village Hall

Edison Herbert Quartet.

Edison Herbert (guitar)

Sean Hargreaves (keyboards)

Neville Malcolm (bass)

Winston Clifford (drums)

Tickets £15 or £12 if bought in advance from Judges Bakery, Robertsbridge High Street.

Food and drink available.

TONGSWOOD CHAMBER CHOIR present

MOTHER OF GOOD, HERE I STAND.

Beautiful choral music by Cornish, Grieg, Howells, Tavener and others.

SAT 29 MARCH at 6pm

in St Mary's, Salehurst

Tickets £15 from:

and at the door

Please do support them, this is in aid of the Friends of St Mary's and the church reordering which will provide much needed modern facilities and which are currently underway.

THE BIG ARTS QUIZ

This Friday 28th March at Robertsbridge Village Hall, Station Road at 7.30pm. Join us for an evening of fun and friendly competition as we delve into the world of art, music, literature, and film. Gather your friends, form or join a team of 6 - 8, and see how much you know about our creative world. Proceeds from the evening will fund free-events at this September's Arts Festival. Of course, there will be prizes and the fabulous RAP Bar will be serving a selection of great wines and beers.

THE SALEHURST HALT

Calling all you budding musicians, show case your talent at our Open Mic sessions on our terrace with Gez Gold from 5pm - everyone else - please come and support what we hope to be the start of our Summer Jam Sessions

We will also have our Loaded/Dirty Fries Menu Available 5-6pm and a FREE glass of English Rosé for all the Mums

ROBERTSBRIDGE BONFIRE SOCIETY

Back by popular demand, the highly anticipated Soap Box Derby....to enter a team email the address below ...but hurry space is limited!!

This year's theme celebrates 35 years of RBS, think all things bonfire, from Guy Fawkes, to Monks, Rabble to Romans...it's your take on "Wacky Bonfire Races"

***This event is weather dependent***

ANNUAL VILLAGE MEETING

Tables are booking up fast for Robertsbridge groups to advertise and recruit new members and volunteers at the Annual Village Meeting. If your group has not received an invite please get in touch this week.

If you are interested in joining a local group you can can find their contact details on our website www.salehurst-pc.org.uk

