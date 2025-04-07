Robertsbridge Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ST MARY'S CHURCH

Services at St Mary’s Salehurst on Sunday April 6thare 9am Prayer Book Communion followed by Sung Eucharist at 11am. There is also coffee followed by an Informal service from 9am at Holy Trinity Hurst Green.

Easter services follow the usual pattern with a Communion service at 7pm on Maundy Thursday, an Hour at the Cross from 12 noon on Good Friday and full Communion at 11am on Easter Sunday.

If you want to buy an Easter Lily in memory of a loved one please speak to Sandie at the Floral Boutique by 14th April. The lilies are £3 each and will go towards some lovely displays in St Mary's over the Easter period.

Further details about services and other events can be found in The Villager or www.stmarysalehurst.com

PARISH COUNCIL

Please note that our main speaker for our Annual Parish Meeting has changed!... For those of you hoping to hear Homes England talk about their plans for the Mill site unfortunately they are still working on their plans so we have switched to a talk about the proposed changes to local government. A ten minute talk explaining what is happening to Rother District Council and East Sussex County Council, election of a mayor and the impact on our local community- with time after to ask questions.

WRITERSBRIDGE

Next meeting: Saturday, April 12, 2025 at The Ostrich, Station Road, Robertsbridge. 7-9pm Writers of all ages and stages welcome!

April 12, we will discuss Opening lines -- full participation workshop. Bring your ideas, a willingness to experiment and something to write with. For more info contact Joanna Norland at [email protected]

****Brighton & Hove Albion Soccer Schools****

Why not sign your little ones up for our Brighton & Hove Albion Soccer Schools in Robertsbridge (Battle) this Easter Holiday.

We are running our 2-day camp at Vinehall School on Wednesday 16th & Thursday 17thApril.

A great opportunity for children to have fun, improve their skills and make new friends in a safe and structured environment. For 5-13 year olds. UEFA/FA qualified coaches bringing the Albion to your doorstep - what's not to like?

Book on Now:

ROBERTSBRIDGE JAZZ CLUB.

Thursday 10 April 8pm

Robertsbridge Village Hall

Edison Herbert Quartet.

Edison Herbert (guitar)

Sean Hargreaves (keyboards)

Neville Malcolm (bass)

Winston Clifford (drums)

Tickets £15 or £12 if bought in advance from Judges Bakery, Robertsbridge High Street.

Food and drink available.

ROBERTSBRIDGE BONFIRE SOCIETY.

RBS are hosting a one off 'Table Top Sale' at The Robertsbridge Club on Sunday 27th April.

Set up 10am for stall holders and doors open to public at 11am.

If you want to book a table please contact the number on the poster Refreshments will be available. All monies raised go back into the Bonfire pot to celebrate our 35th Anniversary.

FISHERWOOD FARM

Unbelievably the sun is still shining! Perfect weather for a visit to Fisherwood Farm, a gentle activity for any age to enjoy. We only have a couple of slots left in April …. So get booking for May, June etc as they are filling up too!!

Hand-feed our 2 lovely alpacas Ollie & Ricardo

Cuddle and brush our lil’ therapy pygmy goats Dudley & Barney

Enjoy a cream tea or full afternoon tea with exclusive use of the farm for your experience

Delicious homemade scones straight from the oven, served with all the trimmings

Walking distance from Robertsbridge train station for strong walkers and plenty of parking

We only welcome one booking at a time, so you will have two acres of beautiful countryside to yourselves.

Book your visit today via our website www.fisherwoodfarm.co.uk

All visits must be booked and paid for in advance