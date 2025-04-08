Robertsbridge Village Voice
Oldwood surgery and Battle health centre PPG (Patients Participation Group)
GRIEF AND LOSS FIRST GATHERING
NEXT MONDAY 14th APRIL 2025 AT THE SALEHURST HALT PUB, closed, exclusive use for us, at 7pm.
Come and talk about grief and loss or just come along and listen.
This is not a counselling or therapy session but rather an opportunity to share your thoughts, stories and questions in a supportive, friendly and inclusive environment. Any questions phone Martine on 07967224328