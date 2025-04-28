Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Robertsbridge Village Voice

The main service at St Mary’s Salehurst on Sunday May 4this the informal Family Communion with Music Makers percussion at 11am. This is a great service to come along to if you have children, or if you just like to make some music!

If you are looking for an earlier service there is also Holy Communion at 9.30am at Holy Trinity Hurst Green.

Only a week to go until the Spring Fair and Plant Sale in the Village Hall. The event runs from 10am - 1pm and there will be stalls with books, toys, bottles and of course plants. There will also be refreshments and plenty of activities for chldren. Please try to come along and support St Mary’s.

Further details about services and other events can be found in The Villager or www.stmarysalehurst.com

St.Mary's, Salehurst are holding a Spring Fair & Plant Sale at Robertsbridge Village Hall on Saturday, 10th May

10am to 1pm

ROBERTSBRIDGE BONFIRE SOCIETY.

The car boot sales return on Sunday 18th May at Robertsbridge recreation ground , starting at 12midday. Pitches £10.00. Call Jo on 07971321466 or for more info email [email protected].

The dates of the following ones for your diary - Sunday 29th June - 27th July ans 31st August.

Saturday 10th May sees the return of the SOAP BOX DERBY. This will take place in Church Lane , Salehurst between 1-6pm - THERE WILL BE A ROAD CLOSURE IN FORCE BETWEEN THIS TIME. Lots of fun and frolicks as home made carts take on the course past the church & The Salehurst Halt .

Feeling inspired by the London marathon? Get yourselves signed up for the Midsummer Run, it's a great cause with an exciting new 10k route. An annual Robertsbridge Bonfire Society fundraising event.

Come along and support this family friendly, fundraising Friday fun in the fields!

ROBERTSBRIDGE FLOOD AWARENESS EVENT.

A FREE community event in association with Salehurst and Robertsbridge Parish Council

Robertsbridge Village Hall

Saturday 17th May

10AM to 1PM

• Find out about the flood risk in Robertsbridge and the scheme that protects you

• Take part in family friendly interactive flood safety activities

• See the Environment Agency field team in action

• Sign up for free Flood Warnings and know what to do in a flood

Come and meet the Environment Agency:

The Environment Agency will be there to answer any queries about the flood risk in Robertsbridge, with displays and information about the scheme that protects you, as well as demonstrating some of the deployed kit. They’ll also have their family friendly interactive flood safety and awareness activities including:

• The Flood Tank – Find the dangers hidden within our murky flood tank

• Peel and reveal quiz – Take our flood fact quiz to see how much you know about flooding

• Flood Warden Dress-up and selfie boards

• What Top 5 things would you put in an emergency bag? Pick from a selection of items from our wall

• Lego house – learn about the difference between flood alerts and flood warnings

• Bunting display – Draw what one thing you would save in a flood to add to our display

The Environment Agency hope to see you there!

OLDWOOD SURGERY AND BATTLE HEALTH CENTRE PATIENTS PARTICIPATION GROUP

ROBERTSBRIDGE JAZZ CLUB

Thursday 8 May, 8pm

Robertsbridge Village Hall

Chantel Duncan (Vocals)

Pete Beament (Drums)

Tickets £15 or £12 if bought in advance from Judges Bakery, Robertsbridge High Street.

Food and drink available.

ROBERTSBRIDGE ARTS PARTNERSHIP.

Our first village hall production of 2025 is Victor & Albert on Friday 16th May at 19:30.

Limber up your chuckle muscles for our evening of musical comedy in association with Applause Rural Touring

Fab wines and beers at the bar from 19:00.

Full price tickets from Judges Bakery; member and pay what you can tickets at rap.org.uk

THE GEORGE INN

Live Music Alert!

We’ve got the Alex Gold Duo back at The George on Saturday 4th May, playing 5–7pm — and you won’t want to miss it!

Think sunshine (hopefully!), cold drinks in hand, and brilliant live tunes to kick off your event