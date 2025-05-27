Robertsbridge Village Voice

ST MARYS CHURCH, SALEHURST

The main service at St Mary’s Salehurst on Sunday June 1stis the informal Family Communion with Music Makers percussion at 11am. This is a great service to come along to if you have children, or if you just like to make some music! If you are looking for an earlier service there is coffee followed by Holy Communion from 9.15am at Holy Trinity Hurst Green.

Thanks to all those who attended the service last week when Bishop Martin, Bishop of Chichester came to take the 11am service. He stayed after the service to speak to all those who wanted to know about the process of finding a new Vicar for St Mary’s and he was pleased to see that there is a lot of support for our local church.

If you need to contact someone from St Mary’s please email the churchwardens [email protected]and they will be able to put you in touch with someone who can help.

There is also information in the Villager or www.stmarysalehurst.com

FISHERWOOD FARM

If you love alpacas, goats and cake then a visit to Fisherwood Farm is for you. A gentle activity for any age to enjoy. May is fully booked…. So get booking for June and beyond!!

Hand-feed our 2 lovely alpacas Ollie & Ricardo

Cuddle and brush our lil’ therapy pygmy goats Dudley & Barney

Enjoy a cream tea or full afternoon tea with exclusive use of the farm for your experience

Delicious homemade scones straight from the oven, served with all the trimmings

Walking distance from Robertsbridge train station for strong walkers and plenty of parking

We only welcome one booking at a time, so you will have two acres of beautiful countryside to yourselves.

Book your visit today via our website www.fisherwoodfarm.co.uk

All visits must be booked and paid for in advance.

ROBERTSBRIDGE JAZZ CLUB

Robertsbridge Jazz Club

12 June 8.00pm Robertsbridge Village Hall

Robbie Robson (Trumpet), Mike Hext (Trombone), Gareth Williams (Piano), Jerome Davies (Bass) and Rod Brown (Drums).

Tickets £15 or £12 if bought in advance from Judges Bakery, Robertsbridge High Street. Food and drink available.