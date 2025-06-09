Robertsbridge Village Voice

ST MARY'S CHURCH

Two early services on Sunday June 15th. There is Prayer Book Communion at 9am at St Mary’s Salehurst and coffee before an Informal Service from 9.15am at Holy Trinity Hurst Green.

The 11am service at St Mary’s will be Matins.

If you need to contact someone from St Mary’s please email the churchwardens [email protected] and they will be able to put you in touch with someone who can help.

There is also information in the Villager or www.stmarysalehurst.com

OLWOOD SURGERY AND BATTLE HEALTH CENTRE PPG (Patients Participation Group)

GRIEF AND LOSS NEXT GATHERING:

MONDAY 16th June 2025 AT THE SALEHURST HALT PUB, closed, exclusive use for us, at 7pm.

Come and talk about grief and loss or just come along and listen.

This is not a counselling or therapy session but rather an opportunity to share your thoughts, stories and questions in a supportive, friendly and inclusive environment. Any questions phone Martine on 07967224328

ROY WOODGATE

Following the passing of our dear dad, Roy Woodgate, on May 29th at the tender age of 103, we will be celebrating his life and saying our final goodbyes at St Mary’s Church, Salehurst on Monday, July 7th at 2pm. This will be followed by a burial at Salehurst Cemetery. Anyone wishing to join us would be very welcome.

ROBERTSBRIDGE 800

Just 2 weeks to go until this event.

Robertsbridge 800 is a Robertsbridge Summer Event being held on 21st June 2025. It will celebrate the 800 years since Robertsbridge was granted a Market Charter and will cover the history of the Parish. Salehurst & Robertsbridge Parish Council invites you to come and join us for this fun day for the whole community. https://rbr800.fun/

ROBERTSBRIDGE BONFIRE SOCIETY

With just under a 2 weeks until our Midsummer run, we are on the look out for some marshalls to help out on the day.

If you can spare a few hours on Friday 20th June then please get in touch with Amy Ely our Running Captain

In return for your kind support we will give you a Burger and a drink for your heroic efforts.

All monies raised from this event go directly to our grand display in November!!

ROBERTSBRIDGE JAZZ CLUB

12 June 8.00pm Robertsbridge Village Hall

Robbie Robson (Trumpet), Mike Hext (Trombone), Gareth Williams (Piano), Jerome Davies (Bass) and Rod Brown (Drums).

Tickets £15 or £12 if bought in advance from Judges Bakery, Robertsbridge High Street. Food and drink available.