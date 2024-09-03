Robertsbridge Village Voice: What's on in the community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Robertsbridge Jazz Club

This month see The Charlotte Gasson Trio perfom on Thursday, Sept ember 12, at The Robertsbridge Village Hall, Station Road. Tickets in advance £12 from Judges Bakers, Robertsbridge or on the door on the night £15. Bar, food and comfy chairs. Cash only. For more info www.robertsbridgejazzclub.com

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society

What a fantastic afternoon was had at the ' Family flower & fun dog show ' on Sunday, September 1, in the glorious sun! Thank you to all those that took the time to put an entry in for any of the many categories including the dog show.

Congratulations to all the winners! Well done to all those that gave up their time to get everything set up, run a stall, sell raffle tickets, cook the burgers, serve tea, coffee and cakes, run the dog show. Also thank you to all those that gave a donation. It was very well supported and all the money raised goes towards our bonfire night in November.

Robertsbridge community church

They are going to be launching their Community Cafe on September 26 in Robertsbridge Village Hall. You will be welcome to pop in between 9am -and 11am. Free fresh coffee and much more!

Disc Dementia Support

Carer support group meets between 10.30am and 12.30pm on the first Wednesday of each month in the committee room of The Robertsbridge Village Hall. For more info ring 07591 251005 / 07591 250988 or email [email protected]