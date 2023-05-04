Rock and Blues fundraising concert to take place at the Eastbourne Spring Water Festival

Music is by local group Southern Spirit. This will be a fund raising event to help finance the Eastbourne Spring Water Festival.
The evening will start at 7pm on Friday May 19. The group has a guest artist who will play at this event: Fran Wate is a saxophonist and keyboard player - she brings a new dimension to their music.
The music starts with an acoustic set and then there is an electric set.
Tickets cost £8 from the Crown and Anchor or from [email protected], or via onlineticketseller.com/events/39292 plus fee, Eastbourne Welcome Centre plus fee.
Music includes from The Rolling Stones, Steve Earle, Small Faces, Jimi Hendrix, The Who.
Note: Eastbourne Spring Water Festival is being run by Plastic Free Eastbourne. This voluntary group is dedicated to ridding our town of single-use plastics. The theme for this year's Festival is "Take Care of our Precious Water".