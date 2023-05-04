Rock and Blues fundraising concert to take place at the Eastbourne Spring Water Festival

The Rock and Blues concert is part of Eastbourne Spring Water Festival and is at the Crown and Anchor, 15-16 Marine Parade, a one minute walk from Eastbourne pier.

Our line up ~ Bassist: Mark Hurst; Drummer: Oliver Sterno; Singer and guitarist: Ian Stabler; Vocalist and Guitarist: Andrew Forrest; also Fran Wate: Saxophonist & Keyboard

Music is by local group Southern Spirit. This will be a fund raising event to help finance the Eastbourne Spring Water Festival.

The evening will start at 7pm on Friday May 19. The group has a guest artist who will play at this event: Fran Wate is a saxophonist and keyboard player - she brings a new dimension to their music.

The music starts with an acoustic set and then there is an electric set.

Crown and Anchor ~ location of the Concert

Tickets cost £8 from the Crown and Anchor or from [email protected], or via onlineticketseller.com/events/39292 plus fee, Eastbourne Welcome Centre plus fee.

Music includes from The Rolling Stones, Steve Earle, Small Faces, Jimi Hendrix, The Who.