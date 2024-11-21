Rock "N" Soul - a night of Mod, Ska and Northern Soul live in Crawley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We're thrilled to bring the Gatwick area a phenomenal live show you won't want to miss!

Crawley – Get ready for an incredible night of live entertainment with two top-tier artists. Local favorite Charlie Cooper and international soul sensation Michael Leavy Jr. (Tenerife's number one) join forces for the first time in a unique Rock & Soul collaboration.

Experience an eclectic musical journey through Soul, Motown, Mod, Ska, Reggae, and Northern Soul with dynamic, off-the-cuff live performances tailored to the crowd. Get your tickets now!

MOD – SKA – NORTHERN SOUL

Michael Leavy Jr.

We are delighted to now be able to offer "The Gatwick Area" a phenomenal live show that you don't want to miss!

Following huge success on the local circuit musician and Vocalist Charlie Cooper and international "Soul man" (Tenerife's number 1) Michael Leavy Jr. - Soul Singer come together for the first time to bring you a one off collaboration Rock & Soul! Let the duo take you on a phenomenal eclectic musical journey through Soul, Motown, Mod, Ska, Reggae and Northern Soul.

No pre prepared set list, no restrictions, stunning off the cuff live music to suit the room. Get ready to drink, let loose and dance the night away with a celebration of musical talent.

Get your TICKETS now here: https://www.ticketsource.eu/michael-leavy-jr/t-ojyovqx?fbclid=IwY2xjawFZClxleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHc6hIxXYHINtb302yFZL98LhEbprpK1qSZTO2QbCJILPpDrAnnwYHPYPZw_aem_CZ2GJjSOZNPfVZ7JatZN1A