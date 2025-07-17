Rock Up and Ride returns for its 10th year!

Burgess Hill Town Council has organised the return of Rock Up and Ride on Tuesday 12 August, with free coaching at the BMX track. We’re proud to be delivering this event for the tenth year, working with a range of partners to bring it to our residents. For August 2025, we’re grateful to Burgess Hill District Lions for funding the event.

The event will run from 10.30am to 4pm, with two coaching sessions at 10.30am and 1pm. These will be led by Coach Niki, a qualified coach at Gosport BMX Club who has competed at national and world championship level. She’s also known for being a fantastic teacher, especially with young people.

DJ Matt will be providing musical entertainment too! Coaching sessions must be booked in advance, otherwise children are welcome to just drop in and enjoy the music and a ride! We will also be joined by Jay’s Paint Shop for graffiti style art. During the day Burgess Hill Football Club will be open 10am-4pm for people to purchase hot and cold drinks.

Christine Coxshaw, President of Burgess Hill District Lions said: “We are proud to support this event at the BMX track and have done for a number of years. It is great to see young people out and enjoying the green spaces in our town, working with the Town Council and Respect Youth Club, one of our supported youth organisations.”

To book your place please visit https://www.burgesshill.gov.uk/town-community-town-events-rock-up-and-ride/

For more information contact the Community Team on 01444 247726.