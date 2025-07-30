Romans return to Fishbourne Roman Palace!

Step back nearly two thousand years as Fishbourne Roman Palace comes alive with the sights, sounds, and stories of ancient Rome! This weekend only, join us for Romans Return an immersive, family-friendly event packed with hands-on history, dramatic arena spectacles, and fascinating demonstrations - all set against the stunning backdrop of Britain’s largest Roman home.

For the first time ever, we are delighted to welcome The Vicus Reenactment Society, one of the UK’s leading historical interpretation groups. They’ll transform the Palace grounds into a bustling Roman vicus – a civilian settlement teeming with craftspeople, citizens, soldiers, and travellers from across the empire.

Experience Roman Life Like Never Before

Visitors of all ages can explore a living history village where they’ll meet real characters from Roman Britain. Watch artisans demonstrate traditional skills including spinning, weaving, leatherwork, cosmetics, writing, and Roman cooking – all based on archaeological evidence from the same period as the Palace's early development (43–123 AD).

Thrilling Arena Shows

Don’t miss the action-packed arena displays happening twice daily:

Gladiators in the Arena – Witness a traditional Roman procession followed by criminals fighting for survival and gladiators battling for honour.

– Witness a traditional Roman procession followed by criminals fighting for survival and gladiators battling for honour. Get Dressed for Battle & Romans vs Britons – Discover how ancient warriors prepared for war before cheering them on in live skirmishes between native Britons and Roman soldiers.

Expect audience participation, dramatic reenactments, and unforgettable moments that bring history vividly to life!

Plan Your Visit

Date: Saturday 2nd & Sunday 3rd August 2025

Time: 10am – 5pm

Location: Fishbourne Roman Palace & Gardens, West Sussex

Tickets: Included with general admission. Free for Sussex Past Members.

Age Suitability: All ages – perfect for families, history buffs, and people looking for a thrilling day out with a Roman twist.

Find out more and book tickets here:

https://sussexpast.co.uk/event/romans-return/

1 . Contributed Let battle commence Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Witness some of the UK's most stunning mosaics in-situ Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed See ancient crafts in action Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Find out what daily life was like in a Roman vicus Photo: Submitted