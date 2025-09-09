Romiet Is back in Brighton by popular demand!!

The Brighton Fringe sell out and 5 star show Romiet is hitting the Brighton stage one more time this November!! After finishing a successful sell out tour this year Romiet is heading back to the Lantern Theatre for one night only with local actor Brad Collett confirmed to be returning.

Romiet follows Romeo (Brad Collett) and Juliet on a journey answering the questions, what happened if Romeo and Juliet didn't die? What if Romeo went off and found himself? What happens when Juliet stumbles across a new Romeo? With the big question being will they get back together now Romeo is a drag queen?! Will Juliet put her beliefs aside for the love of her life? The play follows Romeo expressing himself and being who he wants to be, whilst seeing the effect this had on Juliet.

Join us as we discover if Romeo and Juliet can rekindle their love in the new modern age. Join us this November for one night only at the Lantern Theatre on the 22nd November at 7:30pm.

Book Tickets at https://www.ticketsource.com/whats-on/booking-0333-666-4466/lantern-theatre/second-chance-fringe-romiet-by-gazelle-theatre/2025-11-22/19:00/t-nolmzmg