Romiet the smash Edinburgh Fringe hit returns to the Stage at the Lantern Theatre at Brighton Fringe Festival.

Romiet is a bold reimagining of Romeo and Juliet where the protagonists don't die and Juliet discovers Romeo has a new life as a drag queen. Will their love survive? The play blends classic romance with modern themes of identity, self-expression and love.

Brad Collett from Burgess Hill, graduated in Drama with a first class degree last Summer, co-created Gazelle Theatre and has been producing distinctive theatre ever-since. Juliet is played by actor/singer Martha Meager, a recent graduate of pioneering drama school Fourth Monkey in London.

Romiet was a hit at the Edinburgh Fringe last year and blends classic romance with modern themes of identity, self-expression, transformation and love. Romiet is a love story for our time, containing drag performance, original music and comedy, suitable for audiences 14+.