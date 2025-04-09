Ropetackle Cinema presents a family film: Despicable Me 4

By Eric Shadick
Contributor
Published 9th Apr 2025, 13:22 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 13:44 BST
Gru, the world’s favourite supervillain turned special agent, returns for a bold new era of Minions mayhem. Tuesday 15th April, 2.00 pm. £4. Tickets available from Box Office or on-line.

Comic escapades follow when a family goes on the run after their criminal nemesis breaks out of jail. Action sequences are highly fantastical and packed with funny moments. Ample charm and chuckles!

Cert U, duration 103 mins. Animation.

