Ropetackle Cinema presents a family film: The Wild Robot

Published 15th Oct 2025
Roz, a service robot, is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island. Thursday 30th October, 11.00 am. £4. Tickets available from Box Office or on-line.

Shipwrecked Roz's initial efforts to help animal inhabitants all backfire, including crushing a goose nest, leaving one egg. The animals label her a monster and shun her - but then she teaches herself to communicate with them and is finally accepted. The abandoned egg hatches and the gosling imprints on Roz, who must teach it to survive and to be able to fly. A truly heart-warming story, brilliantly told and animated.

Pleasenote this film will be shown at 11 a.m.

Cert U, duration 97 mins. Animation.

