Ropetackle Cinema presents a matinee film: Black Bag

By Eric Shadick
Contributor
Published 15th Oct 2025, 15:43 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2025, 15:48 BST
Ropetackle Cinemaplaceholder image
Ropetackle Cinema
Electric fast-paced thriller that represents our own current anxieties about sustaining trust in relationships and high-stake careers. Tuesday 28th October, 2.00 pm. £5. Tickets available from Box Office or on-line.

Spy George faces the ultimate test when his agent wife Kathryn is suspected of betraying the nation. Wit, pace, and style contribute to this gripping tale. Stars Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender, Marisa Abela, Tom Burke, Naome Harris, Regé-Jean Page and Pierce Brosnan.

Cert 15, duration 94 mins. Includes subtitles.

Tuesday 28th October, 2.00 pm. £5. Tickets available from Box Office or on-line.

Related topics:Tickets
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice