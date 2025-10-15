Ropetackle Cinema presents a matinee film: Black Bag
Electric fast-paced thriller that represents our own current anxieties about sustaining trust in relationships and high-stake careers. Tuesday 28th October, 2.00 pm. £5. Tickets available from Box Office or on-line.
Spy George faces the ultimate test when his agent wife Kathryn is suspected of betraying the nation. Wit, pace, and style contribute to this gripping tale. Stars Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender, Marisa Abela, Tom Burke, Naome Harris, Regé-Jean Page and Pierce Brosnan.
Cert 15, duration 94 mins. Includes subtitles.
