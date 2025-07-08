Ropetackle Cinema presents a Matinee Film: Maria

Angelina Jolie excels as Maria Callas, who tells her tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the world’s greatest opera singer. Tuesday 22nd July, 2.00 pm. £5. Tickets available from Box Office or on-line.

Jolie employs her mystique to convey Maria's own air of mystery while also digging deep into the diva's psychological wounds. Director Larraín exquisitely composes every image, placing the fragile figure of Maria in jewel box settings that are framed with the lush care of a Rococo painting.

Cert 12A, duration 123 mins. Includes subtitles.

