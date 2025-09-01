Ropetackle Cinema presents a matinee film: The Salt Path

A couple lose their home and embark on a year long coastal trek. Tuesday 23rd September, 2.00 pm. £5. Tickets available from Box Office or on-line.

Engaging turns from Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs, playing the couple who have lost everything in a profound true story that makes genuinely important points about homelessness. Concerning a 630 mile trek along southern coastlines with only a tent and the barest of essentials, this adaptation of Raynor Winn's celebrated book is both intelligent and impressive.