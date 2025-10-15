Ropetackle Cinema presents a relaxed viewing film: Chariots of Fire

Ropetackle Cinema

Relaxed Viewing films are open to everyone, but the softer lighting and relaxed layout make them particularly suitable for people with memory loss or dementia. Monday 20th October, 2.00 pm. £5, carers free. Tickets available from Box Office or on-line. Includes refreshments.

Based on the real-life story of 1924 Olympic athletes Harold Abrahams and Eric Liddell. As well as the pressures on amateur-age elite athletes, 1981's multi-Oscar winner (including best picture) examines the British class system, Abrahams' experience of anti-Semitism and devout Christian Liddell's religious convictions which prevent him competing on Sundays. Directed by Hugh Hudson, screenplay by Colin Welland and famous score by Vangelis.

This film is sponsored by The David Hunt Trust.

Cert PG, duration 123 mins. Includes subtitles.

