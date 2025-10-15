Ropetackle Cinema presents a relaxed viewing film: Chariots of Fire
Based on the real-life story of 1924 Olympic athletes Harold Abrahams and Eric Liddell. As well as the pressures on amateur-age elite athletes, 1981's multi-Oscar winner (including best picture) examines the British class system, Abrahams' experience of anti-Semitism and devout Christian Liddell's religious convictions which prevent him competing on Sundays. Directed by Hugh Hudson, screenplay by Colin Welland and famous score by Vangelis.
This film is sponsored by The David Hunt Trust.
Cert PG, duration 123 mins. Includes subtitles.
Monday 20th October, 2.00 pm. £5, carers free. Tickets available from Box Office or on-line. Includes refreshments.