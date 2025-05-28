Ropetackle Cinema presents a Relaxed Viewing film: The Band Wagon

Relaxed Viewing films are open to everyone, but the softer lighting and relaxed layout make them particularly suitable for people with memory loss or dementia. Monday 16th June, 2.00 pm. £5, carers free. Tickets available from Box Office or on-line. Includes refreshments.

The great Fred Astairegets to strut his stuff as Tony Martin, an out-of-favour singing and dancing movie star. When friends offer Tony the leading role in their latest Broadway musical, he jumps at the chance. The show's director, from the artistic theatrical world, has different ideas for the comedy storyline, and also casts a classical ballerina (Cyd Charisse). The new ideas don't seem to work, but Tony takes charge and puts everything back on track – as well as falling for his co-star.

This film is sponsored by The David Hunt Trust.

Cert U, duration 108 mins. Includes subtitles.

