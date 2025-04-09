Ropetackle Cinema presents a Relaxed Viewing Film:: The Commitments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Relaxed Viewing films are open to everyone, but the softer lighting and relaxed layout make them particularly suitable for people with memory loss or dementia. Monday 14th April, 2.00 pm. £5, carers free. Tickets available from Box Office or on-line. Includes refreshments.

Based on the novel by Roddy Doyle, The Commitments are a group of musicians from Dublin put together by larger-than-life manager Jimmy Rabbitte who styles them as the world's hardest working band. Plenty of laughs, a few attempts at love interest and quite a number of fights are in store, as well as some brilliant 60s soul music.

Cert 15, duration 118 mins. Includes subtitles.

