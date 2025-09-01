Ropetackle Cinema presents a relaxed viewing film: The Magnificent Seven
With a stellar cast and a storyline borrowed from the celebrated Japanese film The Seven Samurai, this chance to see one of the greatest Westerns ever on the big screen is not to be missed! A Mexican farming community hires American gunmen to help protect them from bandit raids, with each mercenary having their own reason for taking up the challenge. Stars Yul Brynner as the head of the seven and Eli Wallach as the bandit chief.
This film is sponsored by The David Hunt Trust.
Cert PG, duration 123 mins. Includes subtitles.
Monday 15th September, 2.00 pm. £5, carers free. Tickets available from Box Office or on-line. Includes refreshments.