Ropetackle Cinema presents a relaxed viewing film: The Magnificent Seven

Relaxed Viewing films are open to everyone, but the softer lighting and relaxed layout make them particularly suitable for people with memory loss or dementia. Monday 15th September, 2.00 pm. £5, carers free. Tickets available from Box Office or on-line. Includes refreshments.

With a stellar cast and a storyline borrowed from the celebrated Japanese film The Seven Samurai, this chance to see one of the greatest Westerns ever on the big screen is not to be missed! A Mexican farming community hires American gunmen to help protect them from bandit raids, with each mercenary having their own reason for taking up the challenge. Stars Yul Brynner as the head of the seven and Eli Wallach as the bandit chief.