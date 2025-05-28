Ropetackle Cinema presents an evening film: Vermiglio

In 1944 in Vermiglio, an Italian mountain village war looms as a distant but constant threat. Wednesday 4th June, 7.30 pm. £8. Tickets available from Box Office or on-line.

The arrival of Pietro, a refugee soldier, disrupts the dynamics of the local teacher's family, changing them forever. During the four seasons marking the end of World War II, Pietro and Lucia, the eldest daughter of the teacher, are drawn to each other, leading to marriage and an unexpected fate. As the world emerges from its tragedy, the family will face its own.