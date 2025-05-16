Ropetackle Cinema presents an Exhibition On Screen: Michelangelo: Love And Death

Take a journey through the drawing rooms of Europe through the great chapels and museums of Florence, Rome and the Vatican to seek out a deeper understanding of this legendary figure’s tempestuous life and legacy. Wednesday 21st May, 7.30 pm. £12. Tickets available from Box Office or on-line.

The spectacular sculptures and paintings of Michelangelo seem so familiar to us, but what do we really know about this Renaissance giant? Works such as the towering statue of David, the moving Pietà in the Papal Basilica of St. Peter and his tour-de-force, the Sistine Chapel ceiling, still leave us breathless today.

Cert PG, duration 91 mins.

