Ropetackle Cinema presents My First Cinema: Room On The Broom

A delightful introduction to film for the under 5’s. Friday 26th July. 11.00 am. £4.00 child & adult pair, £3 per additional child or adult, under 18 months old free – tickets from Box Office or on-line.

To the annoyance of her cat, a kindly witch allows a dog, a bird and a frog to ride on her broomstick making it top-heavy. A fire-eating dragon destroys the broom and threatens to eat the witch! Based on the tale by Julia Donaldson.

Cert U, duration 26 mins. Animation.

