Ropetackle Cinema presents My First Cinema - The Gruffalo

A delightful introduction to film for the under 5’s. Friday 24th October. 11.00 am. £4.00 child & adult pair, £3 per additional child or adult, under 18 months old free – tickets from Box Office or on-line.

The story of a brave mouse who relies on his wits for survival… being the biggest doesn’t always mean you’re the smartest! A truly magical journey by Julia Donaldson, illustrated by Axel Scheffler.

Cert U, duration 27 mins. Animation.

