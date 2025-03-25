Ropetackle Cinema presents My First Cinema: Zog and the Flying Doctors

A delightful introduction to film for the under 5’s. Friday 28th March. 11.00 am. £4.00 child & adult pair, £3 per additional child or adult, under 18 months old free – tickets from Box Office or on-line.

Meet the flying doctors, Princess Pearl and Sir Gadabout, with their trusty air ambulance - Zog the Dragon. Based on the much-loved story by Julia Donaldson as illustrated by Axel Scheffler.

Cert U, duration 25 mins. Animation.

Friday 28th March. 11.00 am. £4.00 child & adult pair, £3 per additional child or adult, under 18 months old free – tickets from Box Office or on-line.