Ropetackle Cinema (Shoreham) presents a relaxed viewing film: Moulin Rouge

Relaxed Viewing films are open to everyone, but the softer lighting and relaxed layout make them particularly suitable for people with memory loss or dementia. Monday 17th March, 2.00 pm. £5, carers free. Tickets available from Box Office or on-line. Includes refreshments.

Baz Luhrmann's film is set in Paris at the end of the 19th century, with the famous Moulin Rouge nightclub the centre of its Bohemian set.

There, young Englishman Christian (Ewan McGregor) falls in love with the star of the show Satine (Nicole Kidman) but the club owner has other plans for her.

Listen out for the famous soundtrack. Certificate 12A, duration 128 mins.

