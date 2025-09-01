Ropetackle Film Club presents new season

Ropetackle Film Club

The Ropetackle Film Club presents its 2025/26 season of ten films, commencing on Thursday 11th September with ANORA, a critically acclaimed American romantic comedy drama that won the 2024 Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

Annual membership costs £40, so just £4 per film. Members can purchase guest tickets at £7, take part in next season's selection process and enjoy occasional 'extras' such as free pre- or post-film drinks and reduced prices for other films.

For information about the Ropetackle Film Club, including how to join, see https://ropetacklecentre.co.uk/film-club/.