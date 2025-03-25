Ropetackle Film Club (Shoreham) presents Mona Lisa
Ropetackle Film Club at Ropetackle Arts Centre, Shoreham BN43 5EG presents its April film, Mona Lisa: Thursday 3rd April, 7.30 pm. Limited general admission tickets available from Box Office or on-line, £9.
“Bob Hoskins’ immensely complex, subtle and moving performance hoovered up almost every Best Actor award going” - presented as part of the Ropetackle Film Club 2024/25 season. It is free to club members who may also purchase guest tickets (£7). Additionally there are a limited number of general admission tickets available.
Cert 18, duration 104 mins.
Thursday 3rd April, 7.30 pm. General admission tickets available from Box Office or on-line, £9. For information about the Ropetackle Film Club, see https://ropetacklecentre.co.uk/film-club/.