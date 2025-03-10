Ropetackle Film Club (Shoreham) presents The Zone Of Interest

Ropetackle Film Club at Ropetackle Arts Centre, Shoreham BN43 5EG presents its March film, The Zone of Interest: Thursday 13th March, 7.30 pm. Limited general admission tickets available from Box Office or on-line, £9.

A film exploring the banality of the evil of the commandant of Auschwitz and his family - a brutal masterpiece, presented as part of the Ropetackle Film Club 2024/25 season. It is free to club members but additionally there are a limited number of general admission tickets available.

Certificate 12A, duration 105 mins. Includes subtitles.Thursday 13th March, 7.30 pm. General admission tickets available from Box Office or on-line, £9. For information about the Ropetackle Film Club, see https://ropetacklecentre.co.uk/film-club/.