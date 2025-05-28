Ropetackle Film Club (Shoreham) to show The Old Oak

Ropetackle Film Club at Ropetackle Arts Centre, Shoreham BN43 5EG presents its June film, The Old Oak.: Thursday 12th June, 7.30 pm. Limited general admission tickets available from Box Office or on-line, £9.

The most recent film (2023) from acclaimed veteran director Ken Loach who described it as 'probably my last,' The Old Oak is presented as the final film of the Ropetackle Film Club 2024/25 season. It is free to club members but additionally there are a limited number of general admission tickets available.

This is the last club film in the 2024/25 season - look out for details of 2025/26 coming soon!

Cert PG, duration 113 mins.

Thursday 12th June, 7.30 pm. General admission tickets available from Box Office or on-line, £9. For information about the Ropetackle Film Club, see https://ropetacklecentre.co.uk/film-club/.