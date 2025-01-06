Rosemary Shrager and Sean Wilson bring 'posh teas and artisan cheese' to Eastbourne's Hippodrome Theatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two culinary champions, Rosemary Shrager and Sean Wilson, join forces for their first-ever live UK tour.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastbourne, prepare your taste buds for an unforgettable culinary experience as renowned chefs Rosemary Shrager and Sean Wilson take to the stage at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Thursday 20th February for their debut live show, Posh Teas & Artisan Cheese. This unique, interactive event promises to be a feast for the senses, combining food, fun, and fabulous flair.

The evening will be split into two entertaining halves: the first features a lively Q&A session where the duo will answer audience questions, revealing the secrets behind their culinary successes. The second half will be a thrilling cook-off, with Rosemary and Sean showcasing their mouth-watering recipes and culinary skills in a head-to-head demonstration. Expect hot tips, delicious recipes, and the kind of culinary magic that can only come from these two food experts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

About Rosemary ShragerWith a career spanning several decades, Rosemary Shrager is a household name in the culinary world. Her impressive resume includes working with legendary chefs such as Pierre Koffman and Jean-Christophe Novelli, followed by a distinguished tenure as head chef at Moyns Park, the Mountbatten family’s estate. Known for her no-nonsense approach to cooking, Rosemary has hosted numerous television shows, including The Chopping Block, Rosemary Shrager’s School for Cooks, Rosemary on the Road, and I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!. A regular face on British television, her wit and expertise make her a beloved personality in the world of food.

Rosemary Shrager

About Sean WilsonSean Wilson first became a household name for his role as Martin Platt in Coronation Street from 1985 to 2004. After leaving the soap, he reinvented himself as a self-taught chef, honing his skills at the Michelin-starred Northcote Manor and later establishing his own award-winning Artisan Farm Cheese Company. A champion of traditional methods, Sean’s handcrafted Lancashire cheeses have earned over forty international and national awards. He is also the creator and presenter of The Great Northern Cookbook and the author of several cookbooks, including Cheddar Gorged (2022) and Jazz Food (2023), which features his original artworks.

A Dynamic DuoRosemary and Sean have worked together many times before, and their contrasting styles – the refined, upper-class elegance of Rosemary and the earthy, down-to-earth charm of Sean – have made them a hit on the cooking demonstration circuit. Together, they bring their shared passion for food production and preparation to the stage in a show that promises laughter, culinary insight, and plenty of audience interaction. From deliciously practical cooking tips to witty banter, this is an evening not to be missed!

Tickets & InformationDon’t miss the chance to be part of this one-of-a-kind culinary event. Tickets for Posh Teas & Artisan Cheese at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre are available now, so book your tickets soon to secure your spot at this unmissable event!

For ticket information and bookings, visit https://royalhippodrome.com/event/rosemary-sean-posh-teas-artisan-cheese/ or call the Box Office on 01323 802020