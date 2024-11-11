Rotary at Christmas in Chichester

Rotary are almost as busy as Father Christmas at this time of year from sourcing and putting up the Christmas Trees at the Cross to organising and putting on many events and activities.

Rotary start planning for Christmas very early and sourcing the Christmas tree is one of the first things to do. Our tree this year was originally planted by a Rotarian, in his garden, over 30years ago. On Tuesday 12th November it was put up in the special fitting in front of the Cross that Rotary constructed some 50 years ago. Rotary will decorate the tree and put up the lights including the lovely star on the top.

Although the City lights will be switched on November23rd, it will be from the Council House and not from the Christmas tree at the Cross. Rotary are therefore organising a new very special event on Sunday 24th November for a Blessing and Dressing of the Tree by the new Dean, The Very Reverend Dr Edward Dowler. This follows Evensong at the Cathedral about 4pm, The Town Crier will lead the congregation and members of the public in a torchlight procession from West Door to the Cross. Do come and join in, these torchlight processions can be quite magical. After the Blessing and a few Christmas messages from the main sponsor Kenton Budd, the Mayor and Rotarian Presidents we will all sing carols together with the Chichester Wild Singers. it is also hinted that some snow might be falling...

Launching on Sunday 24th November will be our annual collections around the Rotary Tree of Goodwill. Visitors can come and have a chat with the Rotary team members at the tree until 24th December. This is no ordinary collection as Father Christmas will be there and there will be music, in fact over 20 choirs and local musicians will be there to entertain you.

The Annual Christmas Walk of the Corporation of St Pancras

Rotary are also working with the railway station to give the station a festive look and on Friday 20th December from 4 to 8pm, Father Christmas will be there together with Rotarians for a special local charity collection.

One event not to miss is the Harbour Club's amazing Christmas Fair in the Assembly Room, The Council House in North Street 9:15am to 12:30pm. Coffee, home make cakes and wonderful selection of Christmas goodies avaiable. The children might also find Father Christmas hiding in one of the rooms in his grotto.

Many Rotarians will be attending the over 120 year old Christmas tradition of the Corporation of St Pancras ( The wheelbarrow club ) est 1689 to walk to the Alms houses in Tozer way with presents for the residents in wheelbarrows. The parade is lead by the Town Crier andthe Fishbourne Mill Morris dancers and there is much merriment athe Alms houses with carols, dancing , mulled wine and other delights. The Uptown Mayor of Chichester gets to ride back in a wheelbarrow. We all gather at the Nags Head at 11am on Saturday 21st December.

Watch out also for the Loins Club Christmas sleigh and Father Christmas coming to your street

The Town Crier leading the torch light procession

Behind the scenes, the Rotary Clubs are working on many Christmas initiatives to give toys to children in need, shoe boxes of presents to those who have nothing, vouchers for the elderly nominated by local charities and organisations. We hope in our small way we can make Christmas in Chichester a special wonderful and magical time for all in the true spirit of Christmas

Ho, Ho, Ho and Merry Christmas to you all.