Rotary Christmas tree recycling scheme to raise funds for local charities

The Rotary Club of Storrington & Pulborough District is again providing a service that is welcomed by the community and which helps to "green" the area.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotary has been raising funds by collecting used local Christmas trees for the past 7 years and money collected this year will support Chestnut Tree House (Children's Hospice Care) and other worthy local causes supported by Rotary.

Residents Christmas trees will be collected from 11th January to 14th January 2025 inclusive in certain postcodes in Pulborough, Storrington, Amberley, Billingshurst and other local villages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You just have to register by midnight on 7th January 2025 at www.just-helping.org.uk/register-tree. Registration opens on 15 November 2024.

Tree recycling poster

This year the Rotary Club is once again supported by JustHelping that brings communities together through volunteering, with its Christmas Tree Collection event uniting thousands to support over 150 charities, making a lasting impact both locally and nationally.

For more information please contact Anne Fielding Smith