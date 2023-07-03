Rotary set to rock Haywards Heath for a day of music, dance and magic

Rotary has teamed up with the Orchards to bring a Saturday full of non-stop fun and great sounds - and all in support of good causes.
The event kicks off at 10am and the full programme is as follows:
10.00 - 10.10 Opening
10.10 - 10.40 Tobias (Singer)
10.40 - 11.20 Sussex Show Dancers
11.25 - 12.15 Sam Wilson (Elton John Tribute)
12.20 - 13.00 Sussex Kings of Harmony
13.05 - 13.55 Alanis MorrissNot (Rock Band)
14.00 - 14.30 Cylvian (Vocal)
14.40 - 15.30 Smokin' Joe (Rock Band)
15.40 - 16.20 Alegria Spanish Dancing
16.30 - 17.20 Off The Record (Rock Band)
17.30 - 18.00 Dave Wilson (Jazz piano)
Throughout the day Marco the Magician
See you there!