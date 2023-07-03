NationalWorldTV
Rotary set to rock Haywards Heath for a day of music, dance and magic

Make a date for Saturday July 29 for Rotary Rocks at the Orchards, Haywards Heath for a day of music, dance, magic and more.
By RICHARD HIRSTContributor
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 15:33 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 15:34 BST
Submitted articleSubmitted article
Submitted article

Rotary has teamed up with the Orchards to bring a Saturday full of non-stop fun and great sounds - and all in support of good causes.

The event kicks off at 10am and the full programme is as follows:

10.00 - 10.10 Opening

10.10 - 10.40 Tobias (Singer)

10.40 - 11.20 Sussex Show Dancers

11.25 - 12.15 Sam Wilson (Elton John Tribute)

12.20 - 13.00 Sussex Kings of Harmony

13.05 - 13.55 Alanis MorrissNot (Rock Band)

14.00 - 14.30 Cylvian (Vocal)

14.40 - 15.30 Smokin' Joe (Rock Band)

15.40 - 16.20 Alegria Spanish Dancing

16.30 - 17.20 Off The Record (Rock Band)

17.30 - 18.00 Dave Wilson (Jazz piano)

Throughout the day Marco the Magician

See you there!

Related topics:Haywards Heath