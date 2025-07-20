Rother Valley Together (RVT) has exciting new events coming soon

We are a Midhurst based charity providing friendship, activities and support to local residents. Based at the Grange Community and Leisure Centre we are open on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10.30 am and 2.30 pm. A freshly prepared, hot lunch with dessert, tea, coffee and biscuits and activities are all included for a small daily charge. Various activities are on offer, during our busy day including a reading group, armchair yoga, knitting, pottery, table-top games, colouring and chatter tables, quizzes, and bingo.

There are also visits from guest speakers on topics of interest and musical entertainers. We have a door-to-door minibus service to the club. New members are always welcome.

We would love your support at the following two exciting events this summer.

On 5th August we will pack up our troubles in our old kit bags – Midhurst’s answer to Vera Lynn is in town; popular entertainer Dawn Gracie, known for her fabulous song and dance routines and enormous sense of fun, is a huge favourite with our members. We would like to extend an invitation to this cabaret show to the wider local community. The event is sponsored by the Lions as part of the town’s annual MADhurst celebrations.

Members enjoying our recently introduced pottery workshops

The second event is a scenic 5 km charity walk through Midhurst’s glorious countryside on 14th September to raise vital funds for Rother Valley Together. There is a £500 cash draw to be won, generously donated by local businesses. Please, come and walk to help raise money and awareness of RVT. Dogs are very welcome and we also have a voucher up for grabs for one lucky pooch. We are fighting hard to keep our wonderful club going and to do this, continue to need the support of the local community. The walk application form is available at The Grange and on our website www.rothervalleytogether.co.uk. For further information on joining the club or either of these events please call Caroline on 07957 405959 or email [email protected]