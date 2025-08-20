Rox returns to seafront in September
The mobile stage will be positioned across the road outside of the Dog & Duck pub. The stage has been kindly provided through The Brooks Family Project as a fitting tribute the the late Jim Brooks who was passionate about the Bognor Regis music scene.
It will run from 11.45am - 6.30pm on both days by combined crews of Rox and Bognorphoenia and there are a few slots available for bands/artists to perform on both days. If you're interested in showcasing your band at the event, please email [email protected]
There will be an outside bar, a seating area and catering on site which will provide the perfect setting for a family weekend. Keep an eye out for future announcements coming soon.