Rox returns to seafront in September

Partnership logo

Following the successful trial of a musical partnership between Rox Music and Arts and Bognorphoenia, the team are delighted to announce that they will have another two-day stage on the esplanade as part of the Southdowns Music Festival on September 20 and 21.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mobile stage will be positioned across the road outside of the Dog & Duck pub. The stage has been kindly provided through The Brooks Family Project as a fitting tribute the the late Jim Brooks who was passionate about the Bognor Regis music scene.

It will run from 11.45am - 6.30pm on both days by combined crews of Rox and Bognorphoenia and there are a few slots available for bands/artists to perform on both days. If you're interested in showcasing your band at the event, please email [email protected]

There will be an outside bar, a seating area and catering on site which will provide the perfect setting for a family weekend. Keep an eye out for future announcements coming soon.