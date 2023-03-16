Royal British Legion Band spring concert in Bexhill

A ‘spring’ concert will be given by the Royal British Legion Concert Band of Bexhill and Little Common, on Friday March 31 at the Town Square Social Club, Bexhill.

Bexhill and Little Common Royal British Legion Band performing on Eastbourne bandstand.

The audience will be treated to a wide selection of wind band pieces, arrangements of popular, film and show tunes with the occasional short classical piece thrown in for good measure.

This long-established band has its origins in the Regimental Band of the Sussex Yeomanry, a Territorial Army Unit.

It still features many ex-military and professional musicians as well as keen local amateurs.

Performances are given throughout East Sussex including Eastbourne and Alexandra Park Bandstands, and Lewes Town Hall, led by Martin Bunce, a highly experienced conductor, composer and trumpeter. Martin has (among other ventures) performed with a number of leading orchestras, including most notably the London Symphony Orchestra.