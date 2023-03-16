Royal British Legion Band spring concert in Bexhill

The audience will be treated to a wide selection of wind band pieces, arrangements of popular, film and show tunes with the occasional short classical piece thrown in for good measure.
This long-established band has its origins in the Regimental Band of the Sussex Yeomanry, a Territorial Army Unit.
It still features many ex-military and professional musicians as well as keen local amateurs.
Performances are given throughout East Sussex including Eastbourne and Alexandra Park Bandstands, and Lewes Town Hall, led by Martin Bunce, a highly experienced conductor, composer and trumpeter. Martin has (among other ventures) performed with a number of leading orchestras, including most notably the London Symphony Orchestra.
The performance starts at 8pm at the Town Square Social Club (formerly Bexhill Legion), 4-6 London Road, Bexhill-on-Sea TN39 3JU. Tickets will be available on the door and in advance from the bar, from which refreshments will be available on the night.