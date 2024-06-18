Royal British Legion Band summer concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Royal British Legion Band of Bexhill & Little Common are thrilled to be performing once again in this year’s Bexhill Festival of Music, with Musical Director Martin Bunce AGSM in charge.

The band will be performing a richly varied set; several of the pieces showcase the evolving music of the 20th century, including the Arromanches March, written by Albert Kelly as a tribute to fellow heroes of the Allied Normandy landings, the 80th anniversary of which were commemorated just recently.

The WW2 theme continues with a Glenn Miller medley – the great bandleader and composer was tragically lost ‘Missing in Action’ on a flight across the English Channel later in 1944. The following decade Dmitri Shostakovich composed his fabulously melodic Waltz No.2, used several times in TV and movies, notably in the series Bridgerton.

The 1960s get a look-in with a lively Beatles’ medley, and coming further up to date, the band will perform the euphoric 'Celebration' by Kool & the Gang, a guaranteed earworm – you’ve been warned!

Royal British Legion band on Eastbourne bandstand.

The performance starts at 8pm on Friday, June 28 at the Town Square Social Club (former Royal British Legion Club) Town Hall Square, 4-6 London Road, Bexhill-On-Sea, TN39 3JU.