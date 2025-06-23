Royal British Legion Band Summer Concert in Bexhill

The Royal British Legion Band of Bexhill & Little Common will be performing on Friday 27th June in Bexhill. The programme includes an appealing and varied selection of music, ranging from Mozart to The Beatles!

Directing the band will be the effervescent Martin Bunce AGSM, who has contributed some of his own arrangements for the concert, most notably perhaps a superb medley of Glenn Miller numbers.

The concert starts at 8pm, (doors open at 7.30pm) and takes place at the Town Square Social Club 4-6 London Road, Bexhill TN39 3JU. Tickets are £3 and available on the door or in advance from the club's bar.