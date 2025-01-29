Royal Pavilion Brighton is set to show its true colours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Royal Pavilion, managed by Brighton &Hove Museums, is set to show its true colours this spring as the Regency palace opens a vibrant new immersive experience that invites visitors to explore the history, magic and meaning of colour.

Set against the backdrop of the Pavilion’s rich history and its reputation as one of the world’s most colourful palaces, this experience reveals how colour is not just seen but felt.

Launching on International Colour Day on 21 March, and running until 19 October 2025, the exhibition will showcase vivid room installations, art interventions, sensory experiences and a full programme of workshops and activities for all ages. Guests will delve into the bold hues and rich textures of the palace and discover how colour made the Pavilion a sensation in the 1820s.

Speaking about the exhibition, Alexandra Loske, Curator of the Royal Pavilion and a colour historian said: “This exciting exhibition is a celebration of the Royal Pavilion's opulent use of colour, which makes it one of the most unusual and pioneering historic buildings of its time.

“This isn’t a traditional exhibition - it's a new and experimental display that will allow visitors to immerse themselves in the Royal Pavilion's colour schemes and discover not only a kaleidoscope of bold hues and textures but relive some of the awe and excitement that George IV's guest experienced in the 1820s.”

Visitors will learn about the meanings behind the colours and pigments used, and how certain colours evoke an emotional response.

“The interior of the palace is as much a work of art as the building itself,” continues Alexandra. “Each room is devoted to a specific colour and emotion, featuring carefully curated artistic interventions that demonstrate how colour was used to evoke feelings and create enchanting and sensual interiors in the 1820s."

Alexandra says visitors will learn how each room was carefully designed to bring the sensual impact of its colour to life. She explains: “The softness and fresh charm of the colour ‘peach blossom’ in the Long Gallery is followed by rich and saturated blues and reds in the adjoining Music and Banqueting Rooms. With photo opportunities around every corner, ‘COLOUR’ is a must-see for visitors. Whether you're a history lover, an art enthusiast, someone that has a keen interest in social media and photography, or someone who is simply looking for a unique experience, ‘COLOUR’ offers something for everyone.”

Throughout the exhibition, Brighton & Hove Museums will partner with YesColours, a sustainable paint company. Emma Bestley, Creative Director & Co-founder of YesColours, says: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with Brighton’s Royal Pavilion on the upcoming COLOUR exhibition. Colour has the ability to evoke different emotions and feelings, which has a huge influence on the way certain spaces make us feel. To be able to bring our colour palettes to this immersive exhibition and to be a part of something that celebrates colour in the same way we do, is really exciting for us as a start-up eco paint brand.”

Brighton’s Royal Pavilion was crafted by architect John Nash for King George IV in the early 1800s and stands as one of the UK’s most distinctive and iconic historic landmarks. Its unique blend of Indian and Chinese inspired design, coupled with its lavish and eclectic interiors, showcases the remarkable creativity of George IV. This extraordinary palace continues to captivate visitors from around the globe, cementing it as one of the world’s most striking landmarks.

In addition to the COLOUR exhibition, Brighton & Hove Museums will be running a full programme of events and activities until 19 October, including:

- Chameleon Children’s Trail

- Colour Tours

- Conversations in Colour (talk series)

- Colour Study Day

- Paint and sip workshops with Pinot & Picasso

Colour exhibition will take place at Royal Pavilion from 21 March until 19 October 2025

- Pride Family Picnic

- Paper Flower workshop with Pom Pom Factory

- Silent Disco with Mega Events

- Screen Printing Workshop with The Private Press

- Regency make-up workshop

- Baby Pavilion Colour Crawl

- Paper Bird Workshop with Paper & Wood

- Hearing Colour piano recitals

- And more to be announced!

Final dates and tickets for activities, tours and workshops will be released on 28 February at 09.00 at brightonmuseums.org.uk