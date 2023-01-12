Run the Hastings Half Marathon in aid of local hospice

Have you chosen St Michael's Hospice as your charity of choice for 2023 ? St Michael’s Hospice are searching for determined runners to take part in the Hastings Half Marathon on Sunday March 26, 2023.

If you’ve already signed up to the Brighton or London Marathon taking place in April this is a great opportunity to prepare and train.

If you think you can complete the 13.1 mile challenge then why not join the St Michael’s Hospice team? When you join the Hospice team you will be given a free relax and refresh welcome pack, a running vest/t-shirt and support from the Hospice cheer squad from start to finish. Hastings Half Marathon is offering cash prizes for the first five male and female winners too, have you got what it takes?

Advertisement Hide Ad

A previous runner said: “Running the Hastings Half Marathon for St Michael’s Hospice was such a privilege. The course is challenging but the support all along the route is wonderful and the dedicated St Michael’s Hospice cheer stations were the boost I needed at those points. I would encourage anyone wanting to take part in this event to do so for St Michael’s Hospice as they will make your experience so special.”

Anyone can take part and there’s even a mini run for 7 – 16 year-olds. By signing up are helping to support and enable those in the Hastings and Rother community to live well with dying, death and loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad