Russell Watson announces Brighton show as part of 25th anniversary ‘The Evolution Tour’

The show is to celebrate 25 remarkable years since his debut album ‘The Voice’

British tenor Russell Watson has announced a major UK tour for Autumn 2025 to celebrate 25 years since the release of his debut album, ‘The Voice’, which will include a show at Brighton Dome.

Taking place on the 10th November next year, the show will see Russell perform some of his best-known tracks and favourite pieces both old and new including Va, pensiero, Nessun Dorma, Caruso, Where My Heart Will Take Me (from Star Trek: Enterprise), plus new songs Shine and Grow. All with support from his band and a string section.

Throughout his career, the Tenor has achieved 8 top-ten albums, over 7 million album sales worldwide, and 4 Classical BRIT Awards. His first album ‘The Voice’ sold over a million copies in the UK, a feat no other classical artist has matched.

Reflecting on the upcoming tour, Russell shared, “I can hardly believe it’s been 25 years since I released The Voice and embarked on this incredible journey. Looking back, I’m immensely grateful for every experience—performing for royalty, duetting with legends, and connecting with fans around the world. This tour is a chance for me to revisit the music that has meant so much to me and to those who’ve been on this journey with me. It’s not just a celebration of the past; it’s a new chapter, and I’m more passionate than ever to bring these songs to life on stage. I can’t wait to share this milestone with everyone in the audience”.

Tickets go on-sale this Friday 22nd at aegpresents.co.uk/event/russell-watson/