Rye and District Country Show date

Are you looking for a fun, affordable, family day out this summer? Come along to the Rye and District Country Show at Elm Tree Farm, in Icklesham, for this year’s fun-filled family day out on Saturday, August 17.

This popular summer’s day event offers hours of entertainment for the whole family to enjoy. There will be a fun dog show, a traditional horse show, a classic car show and an open-air country fair with many stalls to browse.

Don’t let the children have all the fun because the fantastic St Michael’s Hospice Lottery Team will be there if you would like to try your luck on a scratch card. Players must be 18+.

The Rye and District Country Show is kindly run by a dedicated committee every year in aid of the Hospice and has become a staple on the local events calendar.

Come along to this year's Rye and District Country Show.

Tickets are only £7.50, with 16s going free, it’s the perfect day out for the whole family.

Visit stmichaelshospice.com/event/rye-show-2024 to buy your ticket today, or simply turn up on the day to pay.