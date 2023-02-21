Safia Minney MBE kicks off Fairtrade Fortnight in Brighton and Hove with a signing of her latest book

The FAIR Shop, in Dukes Lane Brighton is delighted and honoured to be hosting Safia Minney MBE for a book signing for her latest book Regenerative Fashion, and presentation on Saturday February 25 at 5pm.

The evening will kick off Fairtrade Fortnight across the city and include a presentation by Safia followed by a Q&A session.

An award winning, international social entrepreneur, speaker and advisor, Safia has 20 years+ experience as a Global CEO of the company she founded, People Tree, developing the first sustainable and Fair Trade supply chains and standards with advisory roles with industry bodies.

Safia is seen as a thought leader in sustainable fashion and influencer in sustainability and modern slavery. With extensive experience in Japan, Asia and Europe she has authored many books, documentaries and films on fair trade and sustainability in English and Japanese. Safia received an MBE for services to Fair Trade and Fashion industries.

Tickets to the event can be found at: RegenerativeFashionSafiaMinney.eventbrite.co.uk

Siobhan Wilson, who owns FAIR, said: “We are delighted and honoured to have Safia Minney here in Brighton and Hove to launch her book Regenerative Fashion at the start of Fairtrade Fortnight 2023. Safia is an inspirational speaker, who has pioneered ethical practices protecting both people and the environment in the world of fashion. There is so much we can all learn from her work which will shape our futures more positively.”

The event will take place at The FAIR Shop, 6 Dukes Lane Brighton BN1 1BG and starts at 5 pm.

You can also see Safia in the The True Cost film hosted by the Brighton and Hove Fair Trade Steering Group.

On the March 7 at 6pm the steering group will be hosting a film screening of The True Cost directed by Andrew Morgan at the University of Sussex in the Jubilee building, room 155.

Jilly Stevens, chair of Brighton & Hove Fairtrade group, said: “Many people find that seeing The True Cost film completely changes the way they shop for clothes and shows that it’s possible to support Fairtrade and still be fashionable.