Sage House is excited to invite the community to its annual "Carols and Cakes" Christmas Fair, taking place on Saturday, December 7 at 10am.

This festive event will be held in support of the Charity, helping to raise vital funds for those living with dementia and their families.

The fair will feature live performances from local choirs singing festive carols, adding to the holiday spirit. Visitors can indulge in a variety of homemade cakes and bakes, browse through unique craft and gift stalls, and enjoy a warm and welcoming atmosphere—all while supporting a great cause.

Event Details:

Lots of gifts and crafts to make great presents.

Date: Saturday, December 7.

Time: 10am – 12.30pm.

Location: Sage House, City Fields Way, Tanger Entry: Free (donations welcome)

Proceeds from the event will directly benefit the work of Sage House, ensuring continued support and services for people living with dementia.

For more information please go to www.dementiasupport.org.uk