Sage House Hosts 'Carols and Cakes' Christmas Fair.

By Lisa Hoare
Contributor
Published 15th Oct 2024, 11:47 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 13:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sage House is excited to invite the community to its annual "Carols and Cakes" Christmas Fair, taking place on Saturday, December 7 at 10am.

This festive event will be held in support of the Charity, helping to raise vital funds for those living with dementia and their families.

The fair will feature live performances from local choirs singing festive carols, adding to the holiday spirit. Visitors can indulge in a variety of homemade cakes and bakes, browse through unique craft and gift stalls, and enjoy a warm and welcoming atmosphere—all while supporting a great cause.

Event Details:

Lots of gifts and crafts to make great presents.Lots of gifts and crafts to make great presents.
Lots of gifts and crafts to make great presents.

Date: Saturday, December 7.

Time: 10am – 12.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Location: Sage House, City Fields Way, Tanger Entry: Free (donations welcome)

Proceeds from the event will directly benefit the work of Sage House, ensuring continued support and services for people living with dementia.

For more information please go to www.dementiasupport.org.uk

Related topics:Sage House
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice