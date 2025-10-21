Sally Gunnell OBE to start West Sussex Mind's Mental Elf festive fun run, along Worthing Promenade, on Sunday 30 November 2025

West Sussex Mind is delighted to announce the return of Mental Elf festivities in Worthing. Olympic champion Sally Gunnell OBE will be returning to start the 5km fun run, on Worthing seafront, on Sunday 30 November 2025. This year's Mental Elf builds on the success of West Sussex Mind's annual 5km fun run, which has been running since 2022. The festive-themed run and walk is open to people of all ages and abilities – runners, walkers, families, teams of colleagues and friends, as well as wheelchair and pushchair users – and is very much a community event, with dogs also welcome.

This year there will also be a 2km distance option in the afternoon suitable for all abilities, giving everyone the chance to participate and enjoy the festive fun. The 2km option is ideal for children, as well as anyone who wants a challenge but cannot do the whole 5km.

Participants are encouraged to dress up as elves, although dressing up isn’t compulsory, there will be best dressed elf prizes and a doggy parade of best dressed dogs. There are medals for every participant, as well as free national trust passes, valid until 27 March 2026. There will also be a fun warm-up led by personal trainer, Luca Bigg with live music from the Spring into Soul Gospel Community Choir. At the event hub there will be refreshments from Bolt Espresso, sweet treats from Cat Burglar Dough and a Santa sleigh for picture opportunities, hosted by Lancing and Sompting Lions.

Mental Elf will raise vital funds for West Sussex Mind, an independent charity, which relies on fundraising and donations and is not funded by national Mind. West Sussex Mind has seen a significant increase in demand for its services, making events such as this paramount in enabling the charity to support local people’s mental health. This year's event is kindly sponsored by DMH Stallard and Aspire Residential, both of which supported the event last year too.

West Sussex Mind’s Fundraising and Communications manager, Sue Smith, said: “We are extremely excited to be hosting Mental Elf again this year with some fun additions to the event. We're delighted to have Sally Gunnell supporting the event and helping us to highlight how people can look after their mental health through physical exercise. Our society is currently experiencing a mental health crisis where there is unfortunately a growing demand for mental health services. Mental Elf is a great opportunity for us to raise awareness about our services; come together with the communities we serve and raise valuable funds for anyone who needs our help. We hope this event is as successful as it is every year in bringing the community together to support one another.”

Isabelle Basson and her colleagues from DMH Stallard said: “As a firm, we are committed to supporting our local communities – volunteering, charitable fundraising, and donations, form a big part of that commitment. West Sussex Mind is a fantastic local charity supporting people with their mental health in West Sussex, and we are very proud to support such an important organisation. The help and advice the charity offers to those that need it, and the work they do to tackle the stigma associated with mental health is invaluable – our team is very much looking forward to taking part in this year’s Mental Elf 5km fun run along the Worthing seafront and raising vital funds for this incredible charity!”

People can sign up to Mental Elf here: https://www.westsussexmind.org/get-involved/fundraising/mental-elf-2025